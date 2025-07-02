Let’s get loud: It is time for our city to unlock national recognition

Nicholas Mann.

Milton Keynes stands at the crossroads of connectivity and ambition. And, says MKBLP chair Nicholas Mann, now is the time for the city to command the UK’s attention.

MILTON Keynes stands at a pivotal juncture. In recent weeks, we have witnessed a remarkable acceleration in our transport infrastructure – progress that not only enhances daily connectivity but also signals a deeper opportunity for our city to step on to the national stage with the confidence it deserves.

The announcement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves of a £2.5 billion investment into the East-West Rail project is transformative. It strengthens the spine that will link Oxford and Cambridge but, crucially, it places Milton Keynes right at the intersection of two of the UK’s most powerful academic and economic engines.

More than a connection, this is an endorsement of our city’s strategic importance within the national growth agenda.

Closer to home, the new Class 730/2 electric fleet from London Northwestern Railway has entered service, boosting capacity on routes to and from London Euston by 20%.

These modern, UK-built trains not only enhance the passenger experience but reinforce Milton Keynes as a reliable, accessible hub for both business and leisure travel.

Together, these developments represent significant momentum. Logistics into the city have never been stronger.

Yet this moment is not just about infrastructure – it is about identity. Milton Keynes has long been a city that innovates from within. We celebrate our businesses through awards and local initiatives and every year new success stories emerge from our thriving entrepreneurial base.

But we must now ask: is local recognition enough?

Despite being home to global headquarters, one of the highest business start-up rates in the country and consistently ranking in the top ten for patent generation, Milton Keynes is still too often absent from national conversations on innovation and economic leadership.

We should be connecting cities but we should also be commanding attention.

September will see Milton Keynes Tech Week, a landmark event by the City Council, which will offer a vital platform to showcase our tech sector. But the narrative must not end there.

We need to shout louder about what makes this city exceptional, from our sustainability innovations to our smart mobility solutions and world-class talent pool. The time has come to stop celebrating in silos and start speaking with one voice to the nation.

Milton Keynes is no longer the “new town” built to ease London’s pressures. It is a city of the future, by design and by action. With enhanced rail links, rising investment, and a business community that is vibrant and visionary, the fundamentals are in place.

What remains is the will to tell our story with the scale and ambition it deserves.

We need to work collaboratively to amplify that voice, to connect, advocate and inspire. As connectivity brings more eyes to Milton Keynes, we must ensure they see not just a city in motion, but a city of substance.

This is our invitation to the rest of the UK: Look again at Milton Keynes. You will find a city ready not just to compete but to lead.

