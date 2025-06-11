Take a seat, Picture This and be inspired

THE favourite ideas event in Milton Keynes is back this summer, with Picture This talking Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality and sustainable design with the people who are shaping the future.

Join us at the offices of software specialist Aiimi in Central Milton Keynes from 5:30pm on Thursday, July 3, for sharp insight, fresh thinking and thought-provoking conversations.

Tickets are FREE but attendees are invited to add a donation for our charity partner Milton Keynes Hospital Charity when they check out.

Funded by event organisers, Stratos, and presented in partnership with Playbound, HUT 3, Creative Chapters and Business MK’s publisher Pulse Group Media, Picture This aims to bring like-minded people together to gain valuable insights and generate innovative ideas for individuals, teams and businesses.

MEET THE SPEAKERS

Lewis Knight

With over 15 years of experience in sustainability, Lewis leads major place-based projects across the UK.

From the country’s first eco-town to complex regeneration schemes, Lewis will explore how we can embed long-term sustainability into our spaces and why it’s more urgent than ever.

Darryl Merkli

Head of AI and insight at HUT 3, enhancing marketing through hyper-personalised, intent-driven content.

He’ll explore how AI can deliver engaging and empathetic customer experiences.

Sam Guilmard

Sam heads up Playbound, a creative AR studio launched with Stratos to bring immersive, interactive brand experiences to life.

With work featured by Disney and Adidas, Sam will share how AR is reshaping marketing, turning passive audiences into active participants across industries like retail, entertainment, and education.

“I believe that Augmented Reality has huge potential, especially when it comes to connecting brands to their audience,” says Sam. “If you want to know more about creating exciting marketing campaigns, if you’re looking for new ways to shake up your e-commerce sales or you want to engage with fans and followers at your next event, come along to Picture This and find out more about how AR can help amp up your engagement.”

