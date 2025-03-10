Avatars aim to add weight to brands, content creation and engagement

GROUND-BREAKING AI technology driven by a company in Milton Keynes is aiming to transform the way in which businesses embrace engagement, marketing and training.

MirrorMe has developed highly realistic avatars that can be used to enhance brand storytelling, automate content creation and accelerate digital engagement. The technology was launched to more than 30 industry leaders at an event in Milton Keynes.

MirrorMe’s co-director’s Doriel Alie and JP Allard (main picture) announced the acquisition of three new clients eager to use MirrorMe’s AI avatar technology to enhance their training and customer engagement strategies.

“The turnout and enthusiasm at the launch event was great,” said Doriel. “It is clear that businesses are eager to embrace AI avatars to enhance their digital presence and efficiency.”

