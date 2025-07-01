Momentum and clarity keep people engaged and confident

Freddie Guilmard (left), of leadership consultancy RTP, in conversation with James Nicholson.

Leadership expert Freddie Guilmard, of RTP, sits down with James Nicholson, director at property developer St George plc, to discuss how to best build resilience and results in a shifting market.

IN TODAY’S property market, where uncertainty, complexity, and shifting customer expectations are the new constants, leadership is being redefined. It is no longer just about strategy or hitting sales targets. It is about creating the right conditions for people to perform, adapt and thrive.

Few leaders understand that better than James Nicholson, divisional sales and marketing director at St George plc, part of the Berkeley Group.

I have had the privilege of working alongside James recently, helping him shape and strengthen a high-performing, people-first sales and marketing function. It has been inspiring to see how he blends sharp commercial thinking with a deep care for his team and why his leadership is resonating in such a powerful way.

James has always had a strong handle on buyer behaviour and how to position developments in a way that truly connects with people. But it is his ability to lead through challenge – especially in a climate of economic uncertainty and prolonged sales cycles – that sets him apart.

“One of the biggest lessons I have learned is that progress often beats perfection,” James tells me. “Earlier in my career, I spent too long refining the plan. Now, I understand that in a fast-moving market, maintaining momentum and clarity is what keeps people engaged and confident.”

That message – clarity over complexity, progress over paralysis – has become a golden thread in the leadership journey we are working on together.

Whether it is refining priorities, strengthening team alignment or creating space for creativity, James brings a balance of energy and empathy that builds trust and gets results.

As James reflects on how leadership is evolving, he speaks openly about the shift from certainty to adaptability.

“The old playbooks do not always work any more. What used to give us confidence – past experience, established models – can be limiting if we cling to them too tightly. Now I lead more with questions than answers.”

That mindset is central to the work we have been doing, helping his senior team to embrace experimentation, build digital confidence and lead in a way that is responsive and human.

With the rise of AI, proptech and new digital tools, James is not just driving transformation; he is making sure his people feel equipped and empowered to thrive in it.

“We are not just investing in technology,” he says. “We are investing in people’s belief that they can lead with it.”

A key theme in our conversations has been the relationship between wellbeing and performance. In a high-pressure environment like his, it is easy to fall into a ‘results at all costs’ mindset.

James, however, is taking a different path. “Wellbeing is not a nice-to-have; it is a business priority. When people feel supported, when expectations are clear and workloads are manageable, they do not just perform better, they show up with more energy and commitment.”

That is why we have been working together on creating practical frameworks that promote trust, structure and balance. It is not about slowing down – it is about building the right conditions so the team can speed up with purpose, not burn-out.

Over the past year, James has seen a shift in the types of conversations he is having across the business.

“There is a lot more focus on adaptability, development and purpose. People want to know where we are going, how they can grow and why it matters.”

This alignment around shared purpose has been a cornerstone of our leadership development work, connecting commercial goals with deeper meaning. It is also showing up in projects like the launch of Eastbrook Village in Milton Keynes by St Joseph, a new brand in the Berkeley Group. It is more than a development. It is a vision for vibrant, sustainable, community-led living.

James is passionate about preparing the next generation of leaders for an even more complex world. “They will need to be agile, emotionally intelligent and digitally fluent. It is not just about technical skill – it is about trust, purpose and the courage to lead with clarity in ambiguity.”

Through cross-functional mentoring, real-time learning and the leadership frameworks we are putting in place, James is building a culture where leadership is shared not just held. This belief in people fuels everything he does.

As someone lucky enough to walk beside him on this journey, I say this with certainty: James leads with both head and heart. In a sector where pressure is high and the pace is relentless, he is proving that strong commercial outcomes and a healthy, values-led culture are not opposing forces. They are partners in building long-term success.

Freddie Guilmard is chief executive and high-performance coach at RTP, a boutique consultancy supporting leaders in building human organisations.

the-redthread.co.uk | freddie@the-redthread.co.uk

James Nicholson is divisional sales and marketing director at St George plc, part of the Berkeley Group.

berkeleygroup.co.uk

QUICK-FIRE QUESTIONS

with James Nicholson

What are your favourite quotes on leadership?

“Culture eats strategy for breakfast” It is a reminder of the power of values and shared purpose.

“Leadership is not about being in charge, it’s about taking care of those in your charge.” This one highlights the importance of empathy and responsibility.

“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” Reinforcing the value of trust and connection.

What is the most valuable lesson you have learned during your career?

Earlier in my career, I focused too much on perfecting the plan. I have since learned that momentum and pace often matter more than precision, especially in uncertain markets.

What advice would you give to those taking their first step into a leadership role?

Stay curious. Ask more questions than you answer. Challenge assumptions, and never stop learning.

