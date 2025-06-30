‘Superb recognition’: Industry leadership in sustainability wins Best Venue award for Bedfordshire resort

The 'Living Wall' at Wyboston Lakes.

ITS COMMITMENT to sustainability has earned an award as Best Venue Outside London for Wyboston Lakes Resort in Bedfordshire.

The venue was chosen by experts judging Conference & Incentive Travel magazine’s C&IT Impact Awards, which recognise sustainability leadership in the meetings and events industry.

The judges said that, from a powerful round of entries, the winners stood out for their bold action and meaningful progress towards a more sustainable events sector.

The sustainability initiatives introduced at Wyboston Lakes have won many awards and helped to substantially reduce its waste and carbon emissions.

Among the sustainability initiatives featured in the Resort’s comprehensive and detailed ESG Impact Report on its activities in 2024, 3,200 solar panels were installed last year which are providing 1.4MWh per year of renewable energy.

The resort has sent zero waste to landfill for the last nine years. Its philosophy is ‘More Sustainable, No Apology.’

Marketing director and sustainability lead Louisa Watson said: “What an honour. Considering the hundreds of wonderful venues there are outside of London, it is a tremendous achievement and extremely exciting to win such an awe-inspiring award.

“This is superb recognition for our totally dedicated team and for our ongoing commitment to all aspects of sustainability. I am very proud of what we have achieved so far.”

‘Fresh, easy-going and unapologetically modern’

TAKE a look at the just-completed transformation of the Waterside Hotel at Wyboston Lakes.

“Drift Inn is designed to be exactly what today’s guests want from a hotel. It is more connected to how people actually travel, meet and unwind today.” said Wyboston Lakes’ chief executive Steve Jones.

“The comprehensive transformation of the Waterfront into Drift Inn has created a fresh, easy-going and unapologetically modern hotel.”

Drift Inn showcases bold, contemporary interior designs, simplified, smart, smooth service and a warm, human, flexible hospitality ethos.

At its heart is Meeting Point, a new approach to corporate meeting space, the resort says.

Its key elements are three flexible, tech-ready meeting rooms for up to 80 delegates boardroom style in the larger space and 40 in the smaller rooms.

The interactive, social breakout zone feels more like a modern twist on a members’ club than a conference foyer and there is an outdoor space for fresh-air thinking or a relaxed post-meeting break.

Drift Inn also houses The Gravel Pit Café & Bar that, alongside its food and beverage range, offers competitive socialising with social gaming activities such as the interactive darts and shuffle boards. There is also the Trackman golf driving range.

“The transformation is about much more than a name,” said Steve. “It reflects a fundamental shift in mindset: away from formality and status towards simplicity, energy and experience.”

Take a virtual look for yourself here.

………………………………….

