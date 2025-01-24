‘A brilliant way to ignite entrepreneurial flair’: Broadcaster Nick Hewer backs law firm’s charity challenge

Nick Hewer adds his support to this year's Franklins £50 Challenge. He is pictured with (from left) Franklins partner Andrea Smith, marketing manager Rosanna Stimson and marketing assistant Sarah Allen.

NICK HEWER, star of the BBC series The Apprentice and Channel 4’s show Countdown, has shown his support for the Franklins £50 Challenge by taking part in a social media video to launch this year’s campaign.

The video features Nick encouraging teams to sign up to take part in The Apprentice-style challenge, organised by law firm Franklins Solicitors.

The challenge sees teams from across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire receive £50 seed funding from Franklins with three months to turn the £50 into as much as possible for their chosen charity.

A record 12 charities have been selected to benefit from this year’s challenge. The selected charities are, in Milton Keynes: Willen Hospice, YMCA, Shay’s Smiles, Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, Milton Keynes Age UK, Arthur Ellis Mental Health Support and Headway Milton Keynes.

Franklins partner Andrea Smith said: “Last year’s campaign was a record-breaking year with more than £35,000 raised for eight local charities. This year, with a record 12 charities set to benefit, we are hoping we can raise even more money and really make a difference by bringing help and hope to as many people as possible across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.”

Nick first became involved with the Franklins £50 Challenge last year. “I am delighted to lend my support again this year as it is such a brilliant initiative to spur people on to fundraise and ignite entrepreneurial thinking and flair,” he said,

“I am looking forward to discovering the creative ways teams choose to turn one £50 note into hundreds – or hopefully thousands – of pounds to benefit the charities that help so many people in our local communities.”

Last year’s challenge saw teams fundraising by initiatives ranging from bakes sales and raffles to retro movie nights, stone-baked pizza lunches, 12-hour bike rides, football tournaments and lawn-mowing.

The Franklins £50 Challenge 2025 begins on February 24 and runs until May 23. Sign up to take part in the challenge at www.franklins50.co.uk. Watch the social media video at youtu.be/GnUDheNL8eg.

In Northamptonshire, the challenge is raising money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice; Northampton Hope Centre; The Lewis Foundation; Air Ambulance; Rainbows Hospice.

