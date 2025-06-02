SMEs: The place where leadership comes alive

Girls just want to have fun, so the song says... and so do leaders in SMEs. Leadership specialist Freddie Guilmard, of consultancy RTP, reflects on the reasons why.

WHEN I arrived in the UK after a stint in the French military, I did not know where my career would take me.

I started out knocking on doors selling insurance. My days were filled with conversations – usually with housewives arranging appointments – and my evenings with rejection.

More often than not, I would be sent away by their partners, sometimes unceremoniously, with a firm “We don’t need any b’$@@ insurance!”

It was tough but, strangely, it was fun. That early experience taught me resilience, how to connect with people and how to keep going when the odds were against me.

That foundation led to a 30-year career in sales and leadership, working across both SMEs and large corporates. I sold everything from houses to office equipment, dining clubs to motivational programmes.

I launched a start-up, ran a division for one of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs (which we later sold to a competitor) and even bought and sold a private family business.

For the last 13 years, I have been running The Red Thread Partnership, (which is my true purpose) working with clients ranging from messy start-ups, family-owned businesses to a global organisation with revenues higher than $7 billion.

Through all of this, I have had the privilege of working with and observing leaders across every type of business. Some have inspired me deeply. Others have left me baffled, leading in ways that seemed entirely misaligned with the needs of their people or their business.

One recent conversation sticks in my mind. A client who has spent his entire career in a large corporate environment shared – yet again – his desire to leave and do something different. We have had the same conversation every year for the last eight years. He is tired of the internal politics, the slow pace and the red tape.

But the reality is that he is trapped by the perks and the pension. If he could walk away, I know he would.

That conversation made me reflect on the kind of leadership journeys people experience in SMEs compared to those in large corporates. And frankly, I’ve come to believe this…

Leaders in SMEs have more fun.

Why? Because their roles are often more dynamic, more personal and more directly tied to the outcomes of the business. Here is what I have seen time and again:

Autonomy

SME leaders typically have more freedom to act. There is less red tape and fewer decision-making layers. If something needs doing, they can usually just get on with it.

Immediate impact

In a SME, a leader’s decision today can change the course of the business tomorrow. That proximity to outcomes is incredibly energising. It brings a strong sense of purpose and accountability.

A broader skill set

Leaders in SMEs wear multiple hats. They are not just managing teams – they are often involved in finance, operations, marketing nd strategy. This creates well-rounded, adaptable leaders who understand the business from all angles.

Meanwhile, corporate leaders – especially in large, publicly traded organisations – often operate within much tighter constraints. Shareholder expectations, complex governance and a risk-averse culture can sap the energy out of even the most enthusiastic leader.

Innovation becomes harder. Ownership is diluted. And many leaders feel like they are simply steering a ship they no longer control.

That is not to say corporate leadership is without merit. It offers scale, structure and significant resources. But the experience is different. Less personal. Less agile. Less fun.

So if you are someone weighing your next leadership move or perhaps feeling stifled in your current role, consider the SME world. It might just be the place where your leadership comes alive.

And yes, you will probably have more fun along the way.

Freddie Guilmard is chief executive and high-performance coach at RTP, a boutique consultancy that supports leaders in building human organisations.

freddie@the-redthread.co.uk

the-redthread.co.uk

