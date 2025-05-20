Heating Installer Awards 2025: South East Winner From Milton Keynes Announced

Shaun Bone, founder of Blue Flame MK Ltd, has been named Best Heating Installer in the South East at the 2025 Heating Installer Awards. He also secured the title of Best Sustainable Installer in the South, recognising his expertise in low-carbon heating solutions.

Based in Loughton near Milton Keynes, Mr Bone was commended for his innovative work on a four-bedroom Edwardian farmhouse, where he designed and implemented an efficient low-temperature heating system. The project involved replacing an outdated oil boiler with an air source heat pump, significantly improving the property’s energy efficiency and reducing ongoing fuel costs.

The installation was particularly challenging due to the property’s age and structural complexity. Nonetheless, Mr Bone’s technical acumen and attention to detail earned praise from the homeowners. “Shaun has gone above and beyond, ensuring all the energy calculations matched the demands of the house,” said the client. “We couldn’t recommend him highly enough.”

Now in its tenth year, the Heating Installer Awards is a nationwide initiative that aims to elevate the profile of skilled tradespeople delivering exceptional customer service and technical excellence in the plumbing and heating industry. Entrants are evaluated by a panel comprising representatives from sector bodies and award sponsors—including CIPHE, The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Samsung Climate Solutions and Stelrad—as well as a group of past winners.

In a move to underline its independence and peer-led credibility, the scheme has introduced a new Board of Trustees made up entirely of industry professionals. The trustees, including former award recipients and CIPHE members, will play an active role in judging each category based on their respective areas of expertise.

Shaun Bone is now in the running for the national title. The public are invited to vote via the Heating Installer Awards website until midnight on 27th May 2025. Public votes will contribute 25% of the overall score, alongside judges’ assessments and the results of a technical challenge undertaken by regional winners. You can vote for Shaun here: Heating Installer Website

The national winners will be revealed on 25th June at InstallerSHOW, held at the NEC in Birmingham.

