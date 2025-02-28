Growth plans power up for energy firm after £1m finance deal

ENERGY company Voltx Power is planning to expand its operations following a £1 million deal agreed with Cynergy Business Finance.

Established in 2017, Voltx Power – which is based in Milton Keynes – helps small and medium-sized businesses in England save on annual energy bills by providing green electricity solutions. The business partners with renewable energy generators across the UK, helping companies to achieve their net zero emission goals.

The £1 million deal agreed by Cynergy Business Finance will support Voltx Power on the next stage of its growth strategy, predominantly in the form of an invoice discounting facility to enhance the firm’s working capital and overall funding position.

Sandip Sali, founder of Voltx Power, said: “At Voltx Power, we are committed to helping SMEs save on energy costs while transitioning to a greener future. Our partnership with Cynergy Business Finance has been instrumental in fuelling our rapid growth, and with their support, we can continue empowering businesses across England with sustainable, cost-effective energy solutions.”

Maxine Hennessy at Cynergy Business Finance said: “We are proud to support Voltx Power in its mission to provide affordable, green energy to businesses across the UK. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering innovative companies that drive sustainability and economic growth.”

Other advisors that supported the deal include Lyle Ammon from Birchstone Markets.

