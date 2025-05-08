‘F1 mindset’ earns sports sustainability specialist a King’s Award for Enterprise

Photo: Williams F1.

A SPECIALIST sports sustainability consultancy based at Silverstone has become the first in its sector to receive a King’s Award for Enterprise.

Enovation Consulting, led by former F1 engineer Dr Cristiana Pace, earned the award in the International category.

The King’s Award for Enterprise recognises UK-based organisations that have achieved outstanding growth in overseas earnings, relative to business size and associated sector.

Enovation Consulting was founded in 2018 after Dr Pace completed a PhD investigating and implementing a more data-driven and robust approach to sustainability in motorsport organisations.

Early applications included F1 teams, manufacturers, and motorsport federations. Now the business has evolved into an international ESG consultancy working to accelerate changes across the sport sector.

Its services comprise creating creative, data-driven solutions for sports organisations, integrating sustainability best practices into business strategies and enabling clients to deliver their ESG goals.

“Sustainability in sports is all too often overlooked or just perceived as a communication exercise,” said Dr Pace. “We work with sports organisations to address sustainability in a robust, impactful, innovative and data-driven way that results in meaningful change.

“To achieve this, we have remained independent and agile, using what we call the ‘Formula One mindset’.

“Sport has the power to showcase real change, pioneer innovations and inspire generations. Therefore, it is a fitting platform to drive change and cultural shifts to help tackle the climate crisis.”

Enovation Consulting delivers a wide range of services including sustainability strategies, circular economy initiatives, FIA environmental accreditations, ISO certification (ISO14001, ISO20121), carbon footprint calculations, ESG reporting, sustainable communication, workshops and climate innovation.

As the company has progressed from start-up to scale-up, it has seen substantial growth in international sports rightsholder trade. This has resulted in new opportunities, including servicing sports clients and events from Oceania, the Middle East, the Americas, and Europe. It also holds B Corporation accreditation.

Its clients number more than 60 organisations across motorsport, football, tennis, sailing and athletics, including Silverstone Circuit, the FIA, Williams Racing, the World Rally Championship and Formula E.

“We are incredibly honoured to be a recipient of the King’s Award for Enterprise,” said Dr Pace. “I would like to thank the entire Enovation Consulting team for their tireless efforts. We have an important privilege and responsibility, aligning some of the world’s foremost sporting competitions with the greatest challenge of our time.”

The King’s Award for Enterprise, previously known as the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, was renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

“We are proud to have been recognised by His Majesty The King and will use this as fuel to motivate our ongoing efforts at home, in the UK, and around the world,” said Dr Pace.

The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the King’s Award emblem for the next five years.

