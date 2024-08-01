Councils join forces to champion growth in business support, skills and careers drive

LOCAL authorities across the South East Midlands have united to champion economic growth by supporting businesses, improving skills, and enhancing career opportunities.

The newly established South Midlands Authorities group will also oversee the work formerly overseen by the Central Area Growth Board, the Growth Hub and the Careers Hub.

South Midlands Authorities has begun the recruitment process for a Business Board to support the economic work across the local authority areas and ensure a strong business voice for the area.

SMA represents the entire region, covering Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes City, North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Councils. The new partnership aims to ensure a more joined-up approach so the whole region benefits from economic growth, with stronger opportunities available to unlock funding and attract investment into the region.

The group is working on new collaborative branding and a simplified new web platform, delivering access business advice, skills knowledge and careers support.

Cllr Pete Marland (pictured above), co-chair of the South Midlands Authorities and leader of Milton Keynes City Council, said: “We need strong partnerships like these to drive economic growth and boost job prospects in our city and across the region.

“Along with our neighbours, we are proud to be leading the way and delivering for our businesses. However, we cannot be complacent and this partnership shows our collective motivation to boost the region’s economic prospects, improve skills and support young people into work.”

Business support is available to businesses across Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire including:

The South Midlands Growth Hub, which provides free business support and advice, access to grant funding and an extensive resource library to every business across the area. It has awarded £1.9 million to businesses over the past year.

The South Midlands Careers Hub, which works with employers and careers leaders in schools and colleges to provide career insights and guidance to young people and help prepare them for their transition from education to the workplace to improve careers outcomes for young people.

Ruth Roan, manager of the South Midlands Growth Hub, said: “This development showcases the important role the South Midlands Growth Hub has in supporting businesses to overcome their challenges, realise their potential and generate growth.

“The launch of the South Midlands Authority enables us to continue acting on the strong relationships we already have with each local authority.”

SMA is a natural progression of the collaboration the South Midlands Careers and Growth Hubs have developed over the past 12 months, she added.

“We are excited to continue to act as the intelligence resource for businesses and represent the wonderful variety of businesses and industries we have across the South Midlands.”

The region is considered a national leader in driving business growth and delivering job opportunities. The South Midlands is home to more than 77,000 businesses which are already supported by local authority economic development teams and partners.

Cllr Marland said: “The South Midlands Growth Hub and the South Midlands Careers Hub have worked tirelessly to support businesses and schools while actively collaborating with business partners.

“With the Careers Hub and the Growth Hub united under the South Midlands Authorities, it will enable this work to continue, strengthening relationships between the six local authorities to boost growth regionally.”