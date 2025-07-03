Communications specialist TC Solutions is acquired by telecoms and IT company dbfb

Totally Converged Solutions' managing director Simon Dixon (left) with Simon Pickering, MD at dbfb.

TELECOMS and IT solutions specialist dbfb has completed the acquisition of fellow communications company Totally Converged Solutions.

The deal aims to expand dbfb’s presence across the region.

TC Solutions founders Simon Dixon and Andrew Thomas, who set up the Milton Keynes-based business 17 years ago, will remain with the combined business.

“We have grown TC Solutions from the ground up and after 17 years we were ready to look at the next step,” said Andrew.

“We are both staying on and that matters. We have worked with many of our customers since day one so getting the transition right is a top priority.

“What stood out about Simon and the dbfb team was their personal, customer-focused approach. Our customers will be in good hands.”

The company has a loyal customer base and proven expertise in mobile, telephony and connectivity, said dbfb managing director Simon Pickering.

It made TC Solutions an attractive fit for Northampton-based dbfb’s expansion plans.

“We have grown significantly over the past year, welcoming new talent into the business and deepening our capabilities in IT and bulk text messaging,” said Simon.

“It is a fast-moving market and businesses like TC Solutions, that lead with service and innovation, continue to thrive.

“For Simon and Andy, this was a natural next step and, with them staying on, we are even better placed to help all our customers adapt, grow and benefit more from their technology.”

dbfb was advised in the acquisition by Evolution Capital. Transaction manager Charlie Futcher set up a funding deal with banking giant Santander before identifying TC Solutions as a suitable fit with dbfb’s growth plans.

“Working with Simon and the dbfb team has been a fantastic example of how a clear M&A strategy can be successfully implemented,” he said.

“It has been a pleasure to work so well as a team and we look forward to supporting dbfb in its continued growth.”

Simon Pickering added: “Ultimately, this deal is about strengthening what we do best – delivering performance and productivity for our customers.”

