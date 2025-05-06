‘A huge achievement for our business’: Upcycling company earns King’s Award for Enterprise

Joseph Holman.

IT STARTED with a door in a skip destined for landfill. Now the business eye of entrepreneur Joseph Holman has earned his business a King’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development.

Last year Green Doors upcycled more than 3,000 items at its 25,000 sq ft warehouse on the Britannia Estate in Luton.

The company salvages, restores and sells doors and windows. Joseph nominated Green Doors for a King’s Award for Enterprise as part of the business expansion plan and to highlight the company’s work to potential business partners and investors.

“Our passion for reusing items and driving change in the industry for the past ten years is what inspired me to nominate us for a King’s Award for Enterprise,” said Joseph. “We believe that doors and windows should be given a second life wherever possible, so we rescue preloved, surplus, mismeasured, doors and windows and resell them to the public.”

Each item undergoes a rigorous inspection before being put on sale. Such has been the demand that Green Doors currently earns around £2 million in annual revenue and employs 14 staff.

“We want to use this chance to call for change in our industry, to raise our profile with customers and also investors,” said Joseph. “We have ambitious plans to scale up the business and are looking for partners and investors who want to make a huge impact.”

The award is recognition of the hard work put in by Joseph and his team since the business opened in 2014.

“We feel honoured to win the King’s Award,” said Joseph. “It is a huge achievement for our business.

“I started this business ten years ago with a set of French doors I found in a skip. Soon, I will be walking through the palace gates to meet the King. We have been working tirelessly at our warehouse in Luton and this award is a huge boost for the team.”

Directors pay tribute to team’s hard work after King’s Award success

WHOLESALER We Get Any Stock is among the recipients of a King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

The company, led by directors Prashant and Mohit Sawlani, whose warehouse is on Butterfield Business Park in Luton, provides food and non-food items to wholesale customers around the UK and worldwide.

“We are incredibly proud and honoured,” said director Mohit Sawlani, who founded the company with his brother Prashant in 2012. “This recognition reflects our hard work, the values we have upheld and our unwavering commitment to excellence.

“A heartfelt thank you to our exceptional team, loyal customers and partners who continue to support our journey.”

‘This honour can translate into greater global visibility’

EXPORT business Navsa International has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

Established in 2020 by Bhargav Modha, the Milton Keynes-based ompany has rapidly built a reputation for delivering UK brands worldwide . Navsa currently exports to 30 countries and international sales have increased by 344% over the last three years.

Bhargav said:“For Navsa, this honour can translate into greater global visibility for the business, more marketing opportunities, and a significant competitive advantage, which will drive international sales growth and support expansion plans into new markets.

“We sincerely thank all our valued customers and dependable suppliers for their continued support. Our deepest appreciation also goes to our staff members, whose hard work and dedication made this award possible.”

