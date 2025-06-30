‘A complete rethink of how we position the city centre’: BID’s marketing overhaul earns national marketing acclaim

My-MK BID chief executive Jill Farnsworth with Ojay McDonald, chief executive of the Association of Town Centre Management.

LAUNCHING a dedicated consumer website and rebranding the organisation has earned My-MK, Milton Keynes city centre’s Business Improvement District, a major award at this year’s Town & City Industry Awards.

BID chief executive Jill Farnsworth is pictured with the award from organiser the Association of Town and City Management in the Best Marketing & Branding Scheme category.

The award recognises My-MK’s ambitious transformation of its marketing and communications strategy. www.mymk.cc is a user-focused, state-of-the-art website designed to promote the city centre as a destination. My-MK has also launched a refreshed corporate website, new visual identities for B2B and B2C communications, a quarterly magazine, updated BID uniforms and collateral and a more strategic use of social media.

“This award recognises not just a rebrand but a complete rethink of how we position the city centre and ourselves,” said Jill.

“Our new consumer website, vibrant brand identity and joined-up digital strategy have already made a real difference. We are proud to lead the way with a place-based marketing model that’s tailored to Milton Keynes and its unique character.”

ATCM’s chief executive Ojay McDonald said: “This was an exceptional example of place marketing done right. My-MK identified a real gap in how Milton Keynes City Centre was being presented and responded with a solution that was not only strategic and tech-forward but genuinely innovative.

“Their work sets a new benchmark for how BIDs can lead in positioning town and city centres for future growth.”