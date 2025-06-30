‘A complete rethink of how we position the city centre’: BID’s marketing overhaul earns national marketing acclaim

My-MK BID chief executive Jill Farnsworth with Ojay McDonald, chief executive of the Association of Town Centre Management.
LAUNCHING a dedicated consumer website and rebranding the organisation has earned My-MK, Milton Keynes city centre’s Business Improvement District, a major award at this year’s Town & City Industry Awards.
BID chief executive Jill Farnsworth is pictured with the award from organiser the Association of Town and City Management in the Best Marketing & Branding Scheme category.
The award recognises My-MK’s ambitious transformation of its marketing and communications strategy. www.mymk.cc is a user-focused, state-of-the-art website designed to promote the city centre as a destination. My-MK has also launched a refreshed corporate website, new visual identities for B2B and B2C communications, a quarterly magazine, updated BID uniforms and collateral and a more strategic use of social media.
“This award recognises not just a rebrand but a complete rethink of how we position the city centre and ourselves,” said Jill.
“Our new consumer website, vibrant brand identity and joined-up digital strategy have already made a real difference. We are proud to lead the way with a place-based marketing model that’s tailored to Milton Keynes and its unique character.”
ATCM’s chief executive Ojay McDonald said: “This was an exceptional example of place marketing done right. My-MK identified a real gap in how Milton Keynes City Centre was being presented and responded with a solution that was not only strategic and tech-forward but genuinely innovative.
“Their work sets a new benchmark for how BIDs can lead in positioning town and city centres for future growth.”
My-MK’s model is already being explored by other BIDs following its marketing director Charlotte Pearson’s presentation to The BID Foundation Place Marketing Steering Group earlier this year.
………………………………….
Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.
Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.