Chambers of Commerce commit to university partnership to encourage engagement and collaboration

Professor Andrew Church (left) with Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce CEO Justin Richardson and Sunny Singh, group commercial director at Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce.

THE Chambers of Commerce in Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire are part of a new initiative to nurture collaboration between industry and academia, supporting students and driving economic growth.

The three have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Bedfordshire. The partnership aims to support local business needs through engagement, academic-led consultancy and joint initiatives delivered via the university’s faculties and schools.

It will create real-world work experiences for students. Businesses will gain access to bespoke research opportunities, specialist expertise and strategic support relevant to key regional priorities.

The agreement also provides access to new pathways for professional development, including Masters by Research programmes available to both Chamber member businesses and university students.

Justin Richardson, chief executive of Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Our long-standing collaboration with the University of Bedfordshire has grown into a true strategic partnership. We are delighted to work together in such an integrated way, connecting students with employers, supporting business innovation and making a real difference to our local economy.

“This is a partnership built on shared values and one that looks to the future.”

Sunny Singh, group commercial director at Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce, added: “Our shared ambition is to drive innovation, skills and social inclusion across the region. By working together, we can help ensure that students are career-ready, employers are future-focused and our communities are stronger as a result.”

The partnership falls under the University of Bedfordshire’s Career Powered Education model. Under it, Chamber member organisations have the opportunity to influence the university curriculum through involvement in industry panels, joint project and talent development initiatives.

Students benefit from industry-informed teaching, guest lectures internships, and employability pathways.

“This partnership with our three local Chambers of Commerce represents a shared investment in the region’s future,” said the university’s pro vice-chancellor Professor Andrew Church.

“It moves beyond short-term collaboration to a sustained, strategic commitment to skills development, research and economic impact. Together, we are helping prepare students for the world of work while supporting businesses with the knowledge, insight and innovation they need to thrive.”



