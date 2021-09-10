Your views will be heard by government, MP tells business forum

SKILLS shortages and recruitment challenges are creating deficiencies in the supply chain and hampering productivity, Milton Keynes businesses have told a city MP.

Professionals representing a wide range of sectors from across the region spent more than an hour expressing their views to Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart at a round table event organised by Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

They also discussed Scotland’s plans to trial a four-day working week and what those plans could mean for other parts of the UK. Businesses highlighted how attitudes of employees had developed in the new hybrid working world.

“By hearing first hand the concerns raised, it helps me to obtain local evidence and opinions from businesses of all sectors,” said Mr Stewart, who is also Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland.

Iain Stewart, pictured at the Chamber discussion forum.

“This will allow me to feed in to ministerial colleagues to help shape government decision-making and policies, particularly at this time of the year when we are moving towards the period when fairly significant financial decisions are taken.”

Chamber board member Scott Jones, group chief executive of 123 Internet in Milton Keynes, was among the businesspeople attending the discussion with Mr Stewart.

“It was great to be given the opportunity to have a face-to-face meeting with our MP and to hear the views of other businesses,” he said. “It was a very valuable session and we discussed a lot of topics. Ultimately, a lot of what we talked about revolved around confidence.

“Businesses can help to boost confidence to an extent but we need certainty from the government to do that.”

The former Business Secretary and MP for South Northamptonshire Dame Andrea Leadsom pictured is the guest at the next Chamber round table event on September 23, 9am-10am. Free online event for Chamber members. To book, visit www.chambermk.co.uk/events

Milton Keynes Chamber policy executive Sean Rose added: “It is very useful for businesses to have the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns with a senior member of the Government.

“These events also help our Chamber to keep our finger on the pulse on what’s happening in Milton Keynes so that we can effectively lobby local and national policymakers about the issues which are having an impact on our members.”

……

For further information about how Milton Keynes Chamber helps businesses to have their voices heard by key decision-makers visit www.chambermk.co.uk/representation