Yoga studio delivers virtual solution to stress and anxiety

SELF-ISOLATION is vital to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But staying home can have a damaging impact on our mental health.

That’s why one wellbeing studio which has been supporting local residents to stay healthy for ten years has created a high-quality virtual yoga studio and has already had over 200 people join the online classes in just two weeks.

Following the government’s directive to close, Whitespace Yoga & Wellbeing Studio in Milton Keynes moved its yoga, meditation and pilates classes to an online platform in a bid to continue supporting local residents to stay healthy, connected and well.

It runs more than 50 classes a month. The virtual studio has scheduled live classes for those able to join and maintain daily structure, as well as on demand classes – available to practise at any time for up to seven days.

Ideal, says studio owner Deborah Berryman, for people working from home or parents who are juggling home-schooling.

Watch a class here.

The virtual high-quality classes are taught by the studio’s experienced teachers and are accessible via the Whitespace Studio website or app. Regular classes have been adapted for people to practise in their own home with the usual studio props substituted for easy to use sub alternatives found around the house.

“While we navigate our way through social distancing, it’s important to remember no member of the community should ever feel alone,” says Deborah. “Our mental health and wellbeing is more important than ever so our virtual classes are designed to help people stay connected, healthy and well.”

“Whitespace is currently facing its biggest challenge in our ten-year history. Like many small businesses around the world, we are doing our best to get through this tough time. Our online offering is how Whitespace Studio can keep going – keeping our team and customers connected, and hopefully here for better days to come.”

The virtual classes cover yoga, pilates mindfulness, and calming classes and range from 30 minutes to 60 minutes. Find out more at https://whitespacestudio.co.uk/virtual-studio/