‘Yes we can’… Law firm backs Rotary Club’s initiative

AN INITIATIVE delivering sports activities for disabled people in Leighton Buzzard now has the support of local law firm Osborne Morris & Morgan.

It has joined forces with the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade to champion its Yes We Can’ programme. The firm has donated £1,000 to help fund some of the planned sports days and is promoting the overall initiative.

‘Yes We Can’ was founded in 2017 by Rotary Club member Richard Johnson. With the help of fellow members, Nick Inwards and Peter Banwell, he set up an all-inclusive football team- ‘The Buzzards’, to include all disabilities. The team works with MK Dons Sports Education Trust, which arranges as training with MK Dons coaches, attending matches and playing in a league with other MK Dons SET teams.

Osborne Morris & Morgan practice manager Paul Lockhart said: “The Rotary Club achieve fantastic things within our local community, and by partnering up with MK Dons SET they are making a real difference to the lives of children, young people and adults that would otherwise have never been possible.

“With our mutual desire to support the work SET do and also the local community, it seems common sense to partner with the ‘Yes We Can’ organisations, so that we can all continue to improve the lives of many. ”

‘Yes We Can’ also has the support of organisations including Leighton Buzzard Mencap and the Families United Network. This summer, OMM is supporting four days of sports activities organised by the SET in the town.

‘Yes We Can’ is currently a blue token charity at Tesco’s in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable.