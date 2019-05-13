Work to start on multi-storey car park at station

CLEARANCE work is due to begin on Friday (May 17) to create a new multi-storey car park next to Milton Keynes Central rail station.

The 700-space car park is being built to meet the increasing demand for parking spaces next to the station.

The site, which currently has 150 spaces, is owned by Milton Keynes Development Partnership and is leased to West Midlands Railway. The new car park will open in spring next year.

Council leader Pete Marland said, “We hear people’s requests for more parking near the station. While we still encourage public transport, cycling and walking, we have to be realistic in how we accommodate demand, particularly as rail services are set to expand.

“We are expecting new services to Oxford and Aylesbury on East West Rail and additional fast services to London and the north from HS2. This will mean more passengers and it is right that we plan for that now.”