Work starts on construction of new logistics park

CONSTRUCTION work is set to start on a new logistics park in Leighton Buzzard.

The first units at Ascent Logistics Park are due to be delivered by the autumn of this year. Commercial real estate investor and developer Firethorn Trust has appointed Winvic Construction to deliver its landmark 25.5-acre site.

Winvic won the contract based on its ability to deliver Firethorn’s requirement of a net-zero carbon scheme. The site design includes LED lighting to offices, electric vehicle charging points, solar power generation and outdoor amenity spaces.

Firethorn partner Chris Webb said: “Winvic’s commitment to sustainability is strongly aligned with our own. The delivery of Ascent Logistics Park will be a milestone moment for Firethorn and our vision to drive positive, sustainable change for the region, local businesses and the environment.”

Permission for construction to start at Ascent Logistics Park was granted by Central Bedfordshire Council in January. The letting agents are Brasier Freeth and Knight Frank.

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s director of industrial, distribution and logistics, said: “It is fantastic to be working with a new client and our partnership work to date with Firethorn has illustrated that we share the same vision for the Net Zero Ascent Logistics Park in Leighton Buzzard.

“It is a rewarding time for Winvic as the company’s reputation for delivering quality industrial schemes is evidently being bolstered by our ability to deliver our clients’ net zero ambitions.”

Firethorn is prioritising its sustainability credentials across all its developments as its presence within the UK logistics market continues to grow. It recently announced the acquisition of its fourth industrial site at Peterborough, taking its current development portfolio to more than 2.15 million sq ft.

