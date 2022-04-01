‘When firms showcase their hard work and talent, it makes a real difference’

The search for Bedfordshire’s best in business is under way after the launch of the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards 2022.

Hosted by the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, more than 50 local businesses were in attendance at the newly opened community hub The Farmstead at Linmere Village near Houghton Regis.

The SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards are widely recognised as the most prestigious and high profile awards for the business community in the county. The winners will go through to the SME National Business Awards in December 2022.

“As we enter 2022 we know more than ever that SMEs across Luton and Bedfordshire are working harder than ever before,” said awards director Damian Cummins. “We know from previous awards that when firms showcase their hard work and talent by entering it makes a real difference to how they are seen by their existing and future customers.”

The SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards feature categories that allow any successful business in the county to enter these prestigious awards. All entries are judged by a panel of local judges with the Awards Night taking place in September.

“Luton and Bedfordshire SMEs can put themselves in with a real and tangible opportunity of winning by entering the awards over the next few weeks,” said Mr Cummins. “We want to encourage those businesses to put themselves forward and put themselves in with the chance of being on the national stage later this year.”

The SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards 2022 categories include:

Business Chameleon

Lockdown Leader

Best Enterprising Business

Best New Business

Business Innovation

Business of the Year Less than 50 Employees

Business Person of the Year

Business Woman of the Year

Community Business of the Year

And there will be a public vote in certain categories. “With the extra hard work and commitment over the last year we also want to hear from the public who they think should be crowned in 2022,” Mr Cummins said.

Find out more about the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards 2022 and the entry rules at SME Luton & Bedfordshire Awards