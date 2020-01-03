‘We’re proud to be a British manufacturing success story’

…That is the message from powered access platform builder Niftylift as the company received its two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

Alexander Boswell, Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Buckinghamshire, visited the company’s headquarters at Shenley Wood in Milton Keynes to present the 2019 awards for Innovation and International Trade to Niftylift chairman Roger Bowden and managing director John Keely.

The presentation took place in front of more than 400 Niftylift employees in Milton Keynes staff and with audiences at the company’s sites around the world. Dignitaries including Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr Sam Crooks were also in attendance.

Managing director John Keely receives the Queen’s Award for International Trade from Alexander Boswell, Vice-Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire.

Niftylift won two Queen’s Awards in 2013 and is the first company in history to win two Queen’s Awards in the same year, twice.

Mr Keely said: “This is excellent news for Niftylift and for the powered access industry. We are proud to be a British manufacturing success story and this recognition will help to promote the importance of the UK manufacturing industry around the world. Huge thanks go to our worldwide network of dealers and our valued customers who have placed their trust in our products and company.”

Niftylift’s founder and chairman Roger Bowden accepts the Queen’s Award for Innovation,

Mr Bowden added: “We are honoured to be recognised for not one, but two prestigious Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2019. These awards help to illustrate how our dedication to design and innovation, together with our attention to detail and strong customer focus, have allowed us to compete so successfully in this global marketplace.

“I am very proud of the strong and close-knit team we have here at Niftylift and I’d like to thank them all for their professionalism and commitment to ensuring our worldwide reputation and success over the years.”

The ceremony at Niftylift’s state-of-the-art Milton Keynes factory was also broadcast live to its sites at Hoyland in Yorkshire, Greer in South Carolina, USA, Markranstädt in Germany and in Poland, Holland and Australia.