‘We want to show our appreciation to every business that partners with us’

BUSINESS across Milton Keynes and the wider area has always been a staunch supporter of Willen Hospice. Now the hospice has launched a new scheme to thank and recognise those organisations and to help them to raise their profile further.

The new Partnership Programme reflects the efforts of businesses, including charity of the year nominations, fundraising, cash or gift-in-kind donations, networking, payroll giving, volunteering, team event participation, sponsorship or match funding.

The new Partnership offers two distinct tiers:

Corporate Partnership, when £1,000 is pledged to be raised in a year

Platinum Partnership, when 4,000 is pledged to be raised in a year

“We want to show our appreciation to every local business that actively partners with us and this is our chance to highlight their dedication and efforts,” said Willen Hospice’s head of marketing Nigel Birch. “It is important that we give something back.

“At a time when hybrid working often sees teams and colleagues operating in silos, we are delighted that we can step up with a line-up of activities to boost morale and staff engagement.

“We have designed the benefits of the programme to help partners build their brand profile and demonstrate social responsibility when they team up with us.”

Businesses across the area have rallied to support the hospice since the pandemic led to a huge reduction in income as the hospice’s shops closed and events were cancelled.

“Alongside our regular givers, our business partners continued to show immeasurable support at a time when they themselves were facing uncertainty,” said Mr Birch. “A massive ‘Thank You’ to all of the companies, SMEs, organisations, head offices and individuals who rallied to help us.”

Every pound fundraised and every item donated, helps to pay for the cost of caring for the hospice’s patients, he added. Willen Hospice relies on private donations for its income, with only a quarter coming from the NHS of the £4.7 million it needs every year to continue its specialist compassionate care to patients

To find out more about the Partnership Programme, contact corporate@willen-hospice.org.uk or visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/partnership-programme

BENEFITS

Corporate Partners: Raise £1,000 in a year

Your logo displayed at Willen Hospice

Use of Corporate Partner logo on your website and marketing

Rewarding staff engagement events, activities and volunteering

A link from our website

Platinum Partners: Raise £4,000 in a year

As above plus:

Your logo displayed prominently at Willen Hospice

Inclusion in corporate newsletter

Use of Platinum Partner logo on your website & marketing

Personal support with your staff engagement events & volunteering

Access to our mental health and wellbeing specialists

A Willen Hospice professional to speak at your meeting or event

Your branding at one of our networking events

Preferential access to sponsorship opportunities

Complimentary Willen Hospice event places

Corporate hospitality opportunities at selected events