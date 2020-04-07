A NEW agency has brought forward its launch in order to support beauty businesses and therapists during the challenging time for businesses facing the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Slayed Away Beauty Agency offers a platform for beauty businesses and therapists to advertise their services, access new clients and join a support network via a monthly subscription.

And to help beauty businesses to maintain an online presence and connect with other therapists as a network, Slayed Away is offering a three-month subscription for free to all beauty businesses and self-employed therapists.

The website, launching early April will provide an online marketing platform for each registered beauty salon or independent to stay visible while their businesses are temporarily closed. The Platinum package – which is being offered free for three months with no strings attached – will allow businesses to add images and have service ratings shown.

Slayed Away is investing heavily in the development of the beauty platform with a strategic SEO strategy, brand building on social media platforms and paid-for advertising. The beauty agency covers Milton Keynes, Buckingham, Northampton, Bedford and Oxford and has already signed up 70 beauty clients.

Founders Bella Ubhi and Naomi Khodes say: “We wanted to create a platform for beauty therapists to showcase their services to customers and also create a supportive space for self-employed therapists and small beauty businesses to network, which during the current crisis is needed now more than ever. The closed group network connects those in the beauty scene, allowing them to share experiences and help each other keep their dreams alive.

“At Slayed Away, we believe support is power. Being self-employed can feel lonely – even more so right now – so we want to bring people together in a positive way.

“We understand the importance of brands continuing efforts to be visible during this time of uncertainty and our website and social media platforms allow beauty businesses to be seen to attract new clients and help prepare them for going back to work when things return to normal.”

When businesses reopen – and after the initial three months free offer – the beauty agency will offer three packages; Platinum, Gold and a free basic listing. From £15 per month, beauty businesses and therapists will benefit from the agency’s advertising by sharing their services to a wide range of local customers who are looking for a specific beauty treatment.

All businesses must be insured to join and fully qualified in the services promoted.

For more information, contact info@slayedaway.com or call 0333 121 0221.