‘We hope it will make a real difference’: Staff rally to a Christmas cause

VOLUNTEERS from Suzuki GB, Marshall Amplification, Yamaha and Reedbut joined Stadium MK staff to create, pack and deliver 250 hampers filled with food, gifts and essentials to needy families across Milton Keynes.

The initiative, led by MK Dons football club and its Sports & Education Trust, follows the delivery of 100 hampers delivered across the city in the run-up to Christmas 2020. Now the scheme has expanded to help up to 900 people in need.

“We are so grateful to all those involved for making this possible, especially Suzuki, without whom the work we do would not be possible,” said MK Dons SET chief executive Maralyn Smith.

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman added: ““As a football club, we play a vital role in bringing everyone together in Milton Keynes but initiatives like this could not be possible without the support of our sponsors and particularly Suzuki GB.

“It is a fabulous thing, our relationship with Suzuki GB. People often think it is just about the name on the front of the shirt but it is so much more than that. They are incredibly supportive of everything we are doing in the community.”

Suzuki GB plc is based at Snelshall in Milton Keynes. Managing director Nobuo Suyama said: “We are delighted and proud to be working closely again with MK Dons Sports Education Trust and local partners with the Christmas Hampers initiative for local families in need. We hope it will make a real difference, particularly after another challenging year with the pandemic adding difficulties for so many.

“Suzuki has been based in Milton Keynes for over 16 years and we are very pleased to again reach out to local people outside our business.”