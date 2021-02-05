A CHANGE in focus among businesses to more sustainable and environmentally friendly building is encouraging news for a Bedfordshire off-site building solutions specialist.

Despite the uncertainty that many businesses have had to face since the emergence of Covid-19, Excel Structures is optimistic that 2021 will be a year of opportunity.

Managing director Jason Pritchard said: “While 2020 had its challenges, from our own perspective Modern Methods of Construction gained increased momentum. Indeed, given that the Covid pandemic has seen all businesses reappraise how they do things, being able to build in a far more sustainable and environment friendly manner is generating increased interest.”

Projects completed in the past 12 months have included structured insulated panels, light gauge steel frame, cross-laminated timber and timber frame, all better for the environment. Many builders, developers and self-builders are analysing the build methodologies available to them, Mr Pritchard said.

“So this presents us with an opportunity to really drive home the significance of delivering projects that are highly-energy efficient, sustainable and environment friendly.”

Excel Structures, based in Bedford, is currently working on projects including self-build, apartment developments and housing schemes. Its Facades division is supplying increased numbers of thermal and acoustic high performance windows and doors.

Components are designed and manufactured under strict factory controlled parameters and delivered to site to create airtight and well insulated buildings.

Mr Pritchard said: “Despite the existence of Covid, we have been fortunate in being able to turn adversity into opportunity. It is against this backdrop that we intend to ensure that Excel Structures remains committed to delivering the most suitable low carbon, offsite construction solution on every project.”

