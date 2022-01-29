Watch EURO 2022 in style at Stadium MK

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is coming to Milton Keynes in July and is set to be the biggest European women’s sport event ever. 16 nations competing across ten venues in nine cities with the next generation at the heart of its celebrations.

Stadium MK in Milton Keynes will be front and centre of the tournament after being hand-picked as one of nine host cities for the hotly anticipated UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.

Four matches are set to take place at Stadium MK, including a semi-final fixture to decide the tournament finalists.

Stadium MK, home to MK Dons FC, is guaranteed to host at least four matches throughout the tournament which kicks off at Old Trafford on July 6 . The matches include:

Spain v Finland July 8

Denmark v Finland July 12

Finland vs Germany July 16

Semi-final July 27

WATCH THE GAME IN STYLE

Hospitality tickets are available for all four of the above fixtures. The perfect opportunity to entertain clients or business associates, reward staff or just simply watch a major international tournament in a first-class environment.

The Private Sky Box for ten offers a unique experience for UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 matches with stunning panoramic views of the pitch, ensuring you do not miss a second of the action and if you need to retreat to the comfort of your very own private box, you can do so whenever you please.

What’s more, the Sky Box package not only offers exclusive access to your own private box, but also welcomes luxury for up to ten guests with a selection of gourmet food and premium beverages inclusive of wines, beers and soft drinks. The package will also include a complimentary gift, with parking also included.

For more information and to book, visit stadiummk.com or call 01908 622933