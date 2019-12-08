Waste firm wins major new recycling contract

WASTE management specialist Cawleys has landed a new contract recycling the waste produced by Northamptonshire-based stocks and sauces manufacturer Major International.

The company has appointed Cawleys to recycle the waste produced at its production facility and head office innovation centre in Higham Ferrers.

Major International produces general, card, plastic, food and liquid waste, as well as confidential shredding. The partnership with Cawleys allows the company to dispose of its waste sustainably at Cawleys’ plants in Luton and Wellingborough where it will be passed through a Materials Recovery Facility to be sorted and segregated.

Paul Roberts, head of UK operations at Major International, said: “We were extremely impressed with Cawleys MRF facility and their committed approach to ensuring a sustainable solution to every waste stream they collect. As a business, Major International are determined to do the right thing for the environment and are passionate about reducing and recycling waste across the whole organisation.”

With all eyes on reducing global warming as well as carbon emissions and plastic pollution, companies are working hard to enhance their environmental credentials, Mr Roberts added. The company chose Cawleys for its “superb” solution to recover and recoup the maximum recyclate possible from waste produced by local businesses.

From its headquarters in Luton, Cawleys provides waste management services across England for thousands of organisations from the smallest local businesses to the largest corporate estates such as Canary Wharf, London.

Cawleys, founded 72 years ago, was the first company in the UK to provide a specialist food waste recycling service to anaerobic digestion and has won numerous awards for its recycling best practice.