Waste firm backs art trail in aid of Keech Hospice Care

RECYCLING and waste management specialist Cawleys has sponsored one of more than 30 unique and vibrant sculptures that make up The Big Trunk Trail, a public art trail in Luton in aid of Keech Hospice.

The firm, which has been based in Luton for more than 70 years, is a keen supporter of Keech and commissioned a specially designed elephant by artist Caroline Coates, which she designed along an environmental sustainability theme.

Cawleys’ elephant pictured below is part of the trail which winds its way across the city bringing Luton’s landmarks to life for the campaign, which ends in October.

The art trail is Keech Hospice Care’s way of thanking the Luton community as the hospice celebrates its 30th anniversary. The Big Trunk Trail offers a free, interactive, fun day out for families, friends and art lovers. At the end of the event, the sculptures will be auctioned to raise money for Keech Hospice Care so it can continue to care for adults and children with life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

Anna Cawley

Cawleys director of customer services Anna Cawley said: “The local community is extremely important to us. Supporting Luton’s very own Big Trunk Trail is a great honour. As well as providing much needed financial support for Keech Hospice, it also provides the perfect attraction to get locals out in the fresh air and engaging with art.”

The design of the Cawleys sculpture includes a family of bees, a vital part of the eco-system and signifying industry and sustainability, Ms Cawley added. A beehive is used on the Luton coat of arms to represent the town’s historic straw plaiting industry.

“Using a family of bees within our elephant design is the perfect fit. They characterise the industrial success of Luton as well as Cawleys’ family heritage and the importance of sustainability.”

Keech Hospice Care supports adults from Luton and South Bedfordshire and children from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Milton Keynes who have life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

Based in a purpose-built factory in Luton, it is one of very few hospices in the UK that provides care for both adults and children.

Chief executive Liz Searle said: “As part of our 30th anniversary celebrations, this fantastic, free, family-friendly event is our way of saying thank you to the truly remarkable people, businesses and organisations who have supported our hospice through the years.

“I am excited at the thought of these magnificent elephants standing among Luton’s iconic attractions and streets, bringing colour and fun to the town.”