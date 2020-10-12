Voucher scheme backs digital development ambitions

BUSINESSES in Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes are set to benefit from a new voucher scheme to support future digital growth opportunities.

Growth through Digital Innovation is a support initiative backed by Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce and working in collaboration with NatWest that helps businesses and charities to bounce back, with a £1,000 voucher towards essential website design and branding work.

Successful applicants will receive a £1,000 discount on digital branding, web and digital marketing services, redeemable with the digital marketing agency specified on the voucher.

Scott Jones, founder and managing director of Milton Keynes-based digital specialist 123 Internet, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many of us are doing business and we know that a lot of businesses are re-evaluating what they do online.

“Through the GDI scheme, we want to support businesses across the region as they bounce back and help them continue to develop digital tools for the future.”

The Chambers of Commerce, 123 Internet and NatWest will support businesses across the region through a range of services and programmes. NatWest hosted the first in a series of

Business Builder workshops earlier this month, which combines digital learning, a dedicated events series and an online community of thousands of entrepreneurs.

The bank’s entrepreneur development manager Sharon Rai said: “During this pandemic, more than ever we must work to bring the right resources, experts and community to support entrepreneurs to grow and thrive. Business Builder has been designed to be accessible, and give business owners the tools and network to successfully take their business to the next level.

“We are delighted to collaborate with 123 Internet Group, and the Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers to support more businesses in our region.”

Applications for the GDI programme are open until October 31. To apply visit: https://www.123internet.agency/gdi/

To register for the NatWest Business Builder workshop, visit: https://natwestbusinessbuilder.com/