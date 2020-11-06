Volunteers take centre stage as MK SNAP receives its Queen’s Award

IT WAS HISTORY in the making this week as the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was presented to disability charity MK SNAP.

Union Jacks were waving and more than 50 supporters clicked on to watch the presentation made by Countess Elizabeth Howe, Deputy Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire.

Lady Howe paid tribute to the outstanding contribution that volunteers have made to MK SNAP over its last 28 years of providing services and support to adults with learning disabilities.

MK SNAP’s patron the Duchess of Bedford said: “This is the highest award which can be bestowed to a charity. I am extremely proud and delighted to be part of today.”

The charity’s chief executive Angela Novell added: “Today we honour each and every volunteer and proudly accept The Queens Award for Voluntary Service on behalf of you all.”

Main picture: Guests at the ceremony (from left) the Duchess of Bedford; Cllr Mohammad Khan, Deputy Mayor of Milton Keynes; Countess Elizabeth Howe; MK SNAP interim chair Lisa Spearman; MK SNAP chief executive Angela Novell; Helen Whalley, the sister of a learner who nominated the charity and a ‘Super SNAP volunteer’.

Angela Novell with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service award is the highest award which can be bestowed to a charity and recognises the outstanding contribution that volunteers have made to MK SNAP.

Ms Novell said: “Understandably, during these challenging times, we wish we could all ‘be together’ with the hundreds of volunteers, learners and families that the charity has supported over the last 28 years.

“Please be assured however that this occasion marks the beginning of a series of opportunities that – restrictions allowing – will follow throughout the next 12 months to involve and include everyone whose dedication this award represents.”

MK SNAP started almost three decades ago. Parents, whose children had nowhere to attend after special school started the learning and skill-building charity in Kiln Farm with the support of Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

Today over 140 people with learning and physical disabilities attend MK SNAP.

Each year MK SNAP provides CSR days for over 135 volunteers from across the business community equating to over 2,000 volunteering hours.

Every day volunteers play a vital role in enabling people with learning and physical disabilities to take part in the skill-building sessions at MK SNAP and gain skills and confidence to live a purposeful and happy life.

Volunteer Norma Evans said: “I’m so proud to be part of SNAP and thrilled that our work has received this very special award. Being a volunteer is extremely rewarding and appreciated by the learners and the organisation. They make you feel like one of the family. I’d encourage anyone with a few hours to spare to try it.”