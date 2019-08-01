Vivaro campaign puts van drivers centre stage

THE ‘Great British van driver’ takes centre stage as Vauxhall unveils its marketing campaign for the all-new Vivaro, being built in Luton.

The campaign takes inspiration from Rudyard Kipling’s famed poemIf, Winston Churchill’s famous wartime speech The Fewand the Saint Crispin’s Dayspeech from Shakespeare’s Henry V.

It builds into a passionate ode to van drivers, brought to life by trade professionals themselves.

Vauxhall says the Great Britvan campaign is a rally cry to Great British van drivers, the roadies, builders, caterers, tilers, and gardeners who graft, keep UK businesses turning and make Britain the hard-working nation it is.

It first went on air this week across ‘digital, social and TV.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are the lifeblood of Britain’s workforce,” says Vauxhall Motors marketing director Patrick Fourniol. “They are the veins that keep UK industry pumping and they need a van they can rely on that ensures their business can keep going 24/7, 365 days a year.”

The all-new Vivaro brings a welcome boost to UK automotive manufacturing. The workforce at Vauxhall’s Luton plant were rewarded in April 2018 with a contract which will see the production line manufacture up to 100,000 vans a year as Groupe PSA strengthens its LCV market share across Europe.

Engineering and design enhancements will ensure all-new Vivaro drivers have class-leading fuel economy, better CO 2 efficiency, increased load carrying capability and comfort.

To watch the new Great Britvan campaign visit https://www.vauxhall.co.uk/vans/new-vivaro/model-overview.html