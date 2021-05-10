Visitor economy receives a promotion boost from council

BUSINESSES in Bedfordshire that rely on visitors and tourists are being offered the opportunity to promote their business for free via the county’s destination management organisation.

Central Bedfordshire Council is funding membership for 65 businesses to sign up to Experience Bedfordshire, the tourism organisation that promotes the whole of Bedfordshire, to give businesses a boost as the tourism sector reopens in line with the government’s roadmap.

Experience Bedfordshire is open to a range of businesses, including hotels, tourist attractions and restaurants.

Its chair Sarah Mortimer said: “Experience Bedfordshire welcomes the council’s incentive offer as a really positive opportunity in supporting the area to open back up and to help those businesses most affected by the pandemic.”

Central Bedfordshire Council sees the visitor economy as key for the county, said its assistant director for business and investment Kate McFarlane. “Our ambition is to secure, sustain and grow businesses and jobs in this sector,” she added.

“We are pleased to be supporting businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic sign up to Experience Bedfordshire to help boost their profile as they reopen.”

Businesses can sign up to Experience Bedfordshire by emailing marketing@experiencebedfordshire.co.uk/

Ms Mortimer said: “We are here to help support the visitor economy businesses in Bedfordshire and part of that role is to encourage visitors to the area. Therefore, the more that this offer is taken up, the greater the return for the area.”