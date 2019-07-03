Video firm begins search for Miss England TV presenter

MISS England is coming to Milton Keynes this month (July) in the form of a new TV presenter contest.

The competition is taking place at the Kiln Farm studios of The Video News Factory, which livestreamed the recent Miss England semi-final contest at Leicester Tigers rugby club, reaching over 24,000 views.

The company will also stream the National Finals live on Facebook from Newcastle in August.

“Being a TV presenter demands a very specific skill set, from being seen as someone the viewer can trust, to being confident, and being able to adapt, and ask relevant questions,” said TVNF managing director John Allard.

“We are delighted to host this event in Milton Keynes, and helping to keep the city in the international spotlight.”

Miss England is held every year to find the nation’s only entry to Miss World. The reigning Miss England is Alisha Cowie, who represented Newcastle.

Since 2010, TVNF has offered a full range of corporate video production and digital media services, from simple editing through to multi-camera live-casting.

Miss England director Angie Beasley said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be working with The Video News Factory after seeing the work they produced for us at the Leicester Tigers Semi-Finals.”