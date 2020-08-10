Video company makes history with Miss England broadcast

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

A MEDIA company has made history by creating the first ever pay-per-view live streaming of the Miss England 2020 Semi-Finals.

The event, beamed from the studios of The Video News Factory at Kiln Farm in Milton Keynes, brought in contestants and judges, guests and hosts together in a 2.5-hour live TV style show which included interactive voting.

The event is still available to watch via the Miss England Website – to watch, click here.

The Video News Factory managing director John Allard said: “This amazing event helped Miss England to beat the pandemic and keep this prestigious event running with massive media support.”

Coverage included feature spreads in Hello! Magazine and the Daily Star, he added.

The Video News Factory worked with Miss England on last year’s competition, broadcasting the grand final to more than 14,000 viewers around the world. This year’s Miss England Semi-Finals and Grand Finals are taking place via Zoom linked to live streaming with public voting.

Miss England managing director Angie Beasley added: “This is our second year of working with The Video News Factory, who have helped us innovate and develop exciting new formats to showcase our competition.

“Last year they helped enable our 2019 Grand Final reach well over 14,000 viewers across the world and we look forward to even greater success in 2020.”

The Miss England winner will go forward to represent her home nation in the Miss World contest. Contestants are encouraged to become ambassadors for local and national charities and causes.

Last year’s Miss England winner Dr Bhasha Mukherjee is an Indian-English doctor who has been working on the NHS front line while still being an active model and beauty pageant titleholder.