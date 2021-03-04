Venue reports surge in enquiries after PM announces lockdown easing plan

A NATIONAL conference for more than 350 delegates heads a raft of enquiries taken at a Bedfordshire conference centre within days of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ announcement.

Wyboston Lakes Resort has also received interest in the venue near Bedford hosting several other training events.

Golfers will return to the resort’s course on March 29, hotel guests will be welcomed from May 17 and the resort’s spa is preparing to open its doors on May 20.

Managing director Steve Jones said: “This was clearly the release of a tremendous build-up of weariness at not being able to enjoy the facilities since early December and an eagerness to take the opportunity as soon as likely reopening dates were announced.”

Steve Jones

The Woodlands Event Centre and Willows Training Centre have remained open during the pandemic in order to host training for NHS staff and the police.

Mr Jones said: “This has been a very uplifting and pleasing week and now we are looking forward to bringing more staff back from furlough as soon as we can start preparing for reopening.

“We cannot wait to reopen for everyone and to have all the facilities busy once more.”

…………