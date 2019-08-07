Vehicle modifier agrees sponsorship deal for business exhibition

ONE of the most exciting independent vehicle modifiers in the UK will be showcasing their vehicles at a major business exhibition.

Urban Automotive has agreed to sponsor Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce’s next Business Exhibition, which will be held at Northampton Rugby Football Club – otherwise known as Franklin’s Gardens, the home of Northampton Saints – in September.

The Chamber’s popular bi-annual event regularly attracts more than 400 businesses from across the county and visitors will be able to see a selection of Urban Automotive’s latest high-end creations.

Urban Automotive distribution and export manager Adam Sheppard said: “We are extremely excited and honoured to be the sponsor of the prestigious Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Exhibition. We’re looking forward to meeting all of the attendees and presenting Urban Automotive to them on our stand and with a few specially picked examples.”

The exhibition features a fully booked networking lunch and two free business seminars on LinkedIn – Let’s Link and Top Ten Tips to Increase Revenue in Your Business delivered by Chamber members.

Northamptonshire Chamber head of operations Tracey Griffiths said: “We were really excited to offer Urban Automotive the opportunity to be the sponsor of our Business Exhibition.

“We are always looking for ways to promote our members and we have no doubt that Urban Automotive’s exciting vehicles will create a real buzz among visitors to the exhibition.”

The exhibition is free to attend and is open to all businesses whether or not they are Chamber members. It runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 13. To book a place on one of the seminars call 01604 490490.

Find out more at www.northants-chamber.co.uk