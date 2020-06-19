Vauxhall increases shifts at Luton as Vivaro demand accelerates

Workers at the Ellesmere Port factory transfer to Bedfordshire to meet production orders

THE SUCCESSFUL return to manufacturing at Vauxhall’s factory in Luton has led to an increase to three shifts to meet demand, parent company Groupe PSA has announced.

And the move is good news for workers at Vauxhall’s car plant at Ellesmere Port on Merseyside, which is due to resume production of the Vauxhall Astra from September.

Vauxhall executives have agreed a deal with trade union representatives of the Vauxhall National Joint Negotiating Committee for Ellesmere Port workers to volunteer to move to Luton to help to meet the demand for the Vivaro vans and Peugeot Expert and Citroen Dispatch light commercial vehicles manufactured in Bedfordshire.

The Vauxhall Vivaro, made in Luton

Groupe PSA says the move is an opportunity to secure employment of Ellesmere Port volunteers.

It said in a statement: “The company proposal will protect employment and support the ability to respond to significant demand for LCV production with highly trained and skilled workers for the Ellesmere Port site, while demand for Astra is building sufficiently.”

The Luton plant resumed manufacturing of the Vivaro, Expert and Dispatch models in May.

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk