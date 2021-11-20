Van manufacturer backs mental health campaign

OVERWORK and the resulting impact on work-life balance is causing many UK employees to feel overwhelmed on a weekly basis. One in ten admit it has become a problem they face every day.

Almost half of the UK’s workforce have experienced a mental health issue over the past year, with the negative impact of the pandemic causing a lack of sleep, migraines and panic attacks.

Now, in a bid to redraw the lines between work and life, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is urging the UK workforce to call it a day when the day is done. The manufacturer of vans, pick-ups and campervans has partnered with Mental Health UK to develop an essential well-being toolbox, providing free support and guidance on how to look after your mental health.

Research for the brand’s #DownTools campaign found that 75 per cent of people work beyond their contracted hours and almost half face having to work at least one weekend a month to catch up. One in three admit that working extra hours has increased due to the impact of the pandemic.

Kate Thompson, head of marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “It is vital that we allow ourselves enough time to switch off from work. The pandemic has blurred the lines between work and life causing a dangerous imbalance, whether that is struggling to log off when working from home or battling to keep pace with increased workload.”

Mental Health UK has identified the five most common factors that negatively impact people at work:

Physical health;

Sleep;

Financial worries;

Relationships;

Caring for others.

Katie Legg, director, strategy and partnerships at Mental Health UK, said: “It is impossible to do our best work without prioritising our mental health. This campaign is a valuable reminder of the importance of taking time out to focus on our wellbeing and all the benefits that can bring.

“We are proud to work with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to create this set of helpful resources and hope it will empower employees to better understand the relationship between their work and mental health and the practical steps they can take to help regain that sense of balance.”

Find out more about the campaign at https://mentalhealth-uk.org/volkswagen-commercial-vehicles/.

Ms Thompson said: “We hope by raising awareness through our #DownTools campaign, we can encourage people to make their mental health a priority because ultimately we work better when we feel better.”