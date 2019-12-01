Vacuum firm cleans up at sustainability awards

A DUST EXTRACTION specialist’s commitment to environmental and social sustainability has seen the company win the Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility award at the Speedy Expo 2019.

Dustcontrol, which has over 45 years of experience in developing dust extraction solutions and centralised vacuum systems to fit client requirements in a wide range of industries, was recognised for its focus on creating a healthier working environment for businesses.

Its environmental policy complies with current environmental legislation, rules, requirements, and standards and works to ensure continuous improvement across sustainability, financial stability, efficient and effective solutions, physical wellbeing and a safe working environment.

The company, based at Knowlhill in Milton Keynes, also strives for continued investment in adapting the business in relation to the environment and health internally, while pushing for a reduced environmental footprint in the production of its services and products externally.

Inspired by the United Nations’ 17 goals for sustainable global development and as a leader in producing technology for healthy business, Dustcontrol’s products have been designed with repairability, recyclability and energy efficiency in mind, with many of its high-quality models featuring energy-saving motors with auto-start functionality to reduce energy consumption.

“Furthermore, when choosing materials and components, the company looks at local suppliers in order to reduce shipping costs and, more importantly, its environmental footprint.

Managing director James Miller said: “We are delighted to be recognised for our globalsustainable efforts by Speedy Services. We supply total solutions not only in manufacturing but within the engineering, food processing, construction and demolition industries.

“Our dust extractors and source extraction systems make the working environment cleaner and safer. Ultimately, health is improved and production is more efficient, which we call ‘healthy business’.

“The wealth of knowledge gained in these industries also means we are adept at knowing the very latest requirements, regulations and working conditions for different types of workplaces nationwide.

“We are not satisfied with just selling products. We aspire to manufacture and customise high-quality portable dust extractors and industrial extraction systems with very high levels of filtration, in the most environmentally friendly and sustainable way possible.”