Unit heralds start of mixed-use development at Olney Park

CONSTRUCTION work is under way on a new industrial unit at Olney Park, a new development of industrial units, retail and later living accommodation.

The 1,100 sq metres light industrial unit will contain integral office accommodation, service yard and site-wide infrastructure. Work on the two-story unit marks the beginning of the 11-acre mixed-use masterplan development by property developer and investor Angle Property.

The masterplan has been designed by architects GSSArchitecture and will be built in phases by Milton Keynes-based Parkway Construction at the site on the northern edge of Olney, next to the A422.

Angle Property executive director Tony Williamson said: “Angle Property is delighted to now have commenced work on site to deliver this mixed-use development. The development will create a range of buildings for various uses which will provide services and employment to the local community as well as a state-of-the-art care home to care for elderly residents.”

Angle has recently published its plans and details for further phases. “These will be consulted upon and progressed over the remainder of the year,” Mr Williamson said.

The masterplan incorporates industrial units, retail and fast food, a nursery and later living accommodation. The proposed landscaping will provide a high-quality amenity for visitors, employees and residents of the later living accommodation, with areas of grassland and wildlife friendly habitats alongside ornamental tree specimens

These plans have benefited from the guidance of GSSArchitecture’s specialist Health and Wellbeing Working Group, whose focus is to research and apply the latest health and wellbeing practices into their designs.

GSSArchitecture partner Chris Chapman said: “I am delighted that Parkway Construction have now started on site for the first unit at Olney Park. Having recently delivered the new Sainsbury’s store alongside Parkway, we are looking forward to strengthening our relationship with the project team while delivering a new and exciting development in the local area.

“Our specialist in-house teams have considerable experience in the design and delivery of similar mixed-use schemes so we are all excited that work has been able to start site on this latest development.”