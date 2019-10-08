UK economy in the spotlight as Brexit deadline looms

THE LATEST forecasts for the UK economy will be put under scrutiny at an event organised by the Institute of Directors.

Respected economic analyst Professor Joe Nellis will deliver his verdict on the forecasts for UK economic growth and discuss the challenges and opportunities for UK businesses at the event on October 24.

Professor Joe Nellis

Sponsored by Barclays Eagle Lab and Cranfield University, the event takes place at the Eagle Lab in Cranfield. Professor Nellis, deputy director and professor of global economy at Cranfield School of Management, will provide business leaders with a critical assessment of:

UK Business and consumer confidence

The government’s fiscal situation

Unemployment and wage prospects

Brexit implications

The global context

Professor Nellis contributes in national and international conferences, speaking on the UK economy, government and Brexit. He is also a consultant, in the areas of strategy and business environmental analysis, strategy formulation and management development for UK and International companies as well as in government departments.

He has carried out extensive research and published numerous academic journals on business developments in a changing world, macro-economy, the role of the government, and the impact of technology on society.

He founded Cranfield’s Economics Group which was ranked No.1 in the world by the Financial Times for economics teaching on MBA programmes in 2017 and has remained in the top ten for over a decade.

The event is hosted by the IoD’s branches in Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes and Hertfordshire. Further information is available at iod.com/eastevents