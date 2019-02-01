A NEW travel company is offering luxury adventure holidays to destinations off the beaten track.

Avventura Travels is already taking bookings for trips away from the main tourist trail, including Colombia, Costa Rica, Southern Africa and Vietnam/Cambodia.

The business has been founded by Richard Hadfield whose experience in the industry includes senior positions at travel brands Abercrombie & Kent and Thomas Cook.

“The idea behind the business is to create spectacular experiences for up to 12 clients which are more sensitive to their needs for independence, rather than shoehorning them into tours which rush them from pillar to post,” he says.

“We’ve focused on finding the most luxurious accommodation possible, be it hotels, estates, lodges or camps – something more interesting, different and boutique. We want people to feel like a tour with us is unlike anything they’ve done before.

“We want clients coming home feeling that their expectations were exceeded.”

Holidaymakers no longer want “formulaic” holidays. “Clients today seek authenticity, adventure and luxury but with an ethical and ecological conscience.”

Richard believes it’s important that itineraries are not crammed full of excursions. “We’re trying to space things out so clients can immerse in some extraordinary experiences one day, and then do their own thing the next,” he says.

“When you visit somewhere extraordinary you want to be shown round by someone with real knowledge. In Costa Rica for example, we’ve enlisted a highly respected volcanologist who can really explain the awesome power of the earth beneath your feet.”

www.avventuratravels.com