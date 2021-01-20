Training programme delivers EU exit support for businesses

A NEW fully funded programme of in-depth virtual training sessions is available for South East Midlands businesses to understand the new processes and paperwork requirements when working within the EU.

As of January 1, new rules affecting business operations apply. While the trade deal relieves the impact on businesses, work to understand and use the new paperwork, processes and regulations begins to keep businesses moving in 2021.

SEMLEP’s Growth Hub and the Chambers of Commerce in Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire have teamed up to offer 20 free virtual workshops over February and March, sharing their expertise in export and import documentation and processes.

Growth Hub manager Vicky Hlomuka said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with our local Chambers to share their expertise with our local business community.

Vicky Hlomuka

“Their wealth of knowledge combined with our collective understanding of business barriers has designed a programme which we hope will allow businesses to keep operating within the EU throughout 2021 and beyond.”

Aimed at businesses who are involved in export and import – including contracting and processing documentation – the sessions are designed to help businesses understand how the procedures and documentation now work in a post-EU Britain.

The virtual series will offer workshops on a range of topics, designed using insight of business need. Topics include export customs declaration, tariff classification, customs special procedures and imports declarations and compliance. Any business within the South East Midlands is eligible to attend at no cost to them.

Louise Wall

Louise Wall, interim, chief executive at the Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers, said: “The team are dedicated to helping our businesses realise their full potential when it comes to International trade. This series of workshops will provide current exporters with updated information on the new processes and paperwork and encourage those thinking about exporting to take the first leap.”

Justin Richardson

Bedfordshire Chamber’s chief executive Justin Richardson added: “Trading with the EU has become far more complex. We are delighted to be working in partnership with SEMLEP to ensure people have the tools to keep their businesses moving in a post-EU Britain.”

To find out more about the programme, topics or wanting to book, visit the SEMLEP’s Growth Hub website on bit.ly/EUExitEvents. Or contact the Growth Hub on 0300 01234 35 or at growthhub@semlep.com.

