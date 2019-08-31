Trainees are already achieving great things

Sponsor’s Message

IT IS with great pleasure that Franklins Solicitors LLP announces that three of its current trainee solicitors have passed their Legal Practice Course with a distinction. We congratulate Rebekah Hobbs, Hannah Ghafari and William Jones upon this achievement.

The LPC teaches the basics of how to conduct client meetings, undertake research, and much more. One of the features of the course is its intensity and the volume of material that students must deal with.

Hannah Ghafari.

Therefore it is a testament to Rebekah, Hannah and William’s hard work and dedication that not only have all three of them passed with flying colours, but that they managed to undertake the heavy workload of the LPC in addition to providing unfailing client service and support to the firm.

Rebekah Hobbs.

“We are very proud of the calibre and dedication that these three individuals possess” said Simon Long, managing partner at Franklins Solicitors LLP.

William Jones

Franklins wish them continued success on their journey to qualifying as solicitors and as they continue their legal career.