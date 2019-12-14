Toy firm is sold to European rival

ONE of Europe’s biggest toy companies has completed the acquisition of a long-established toy marketing and distribution business based in Northampton.

DKL-Marketing is known for marketing and distributing international – mostly Danish – quality children’s brands in the UK and Ireland for over 30 years. Now the family-owned company has been acquired by a subsidiary of Spanish toy giant Beysal Europa S.L.

It is looking to grow its presence in the UK children’s toys market. The new DKL-Beysal business is based at DKL’s premises.

Corporate lawyers at law firm Howes Percival’s Northampton office acted for the DKL shareholders. Corporate partner Gerald Couldrake said: “We have acted for DKL for many years, including from the years when their Troll figures were the ‘must have’” Christmas presents that every child asked for.

“It was a real pleasure to act for the owners to enable them to pass on ownership of DKL to a well-regarded international toy brand who can continue and expand the company’s market presence.”