Town centre businesses back Independents Day scheme

BUSINESS owners and managers in Luton have pledged their support for a national campaign calling on consumers to ‘shop local’ by focusing on the reasons they love trading in the town centre.

Independents’ Day UK is a not-for-profit campaign that exists to support and promote independent retail businesses across the UK all year round. It calls on shoppers and consumers to support independent retailers and businesses in their local communities.

Luton BID project manager Fergus McLardy said: “Luton town centre boasts many different kinds of small businesses; family businesses, local shops, independent professional services and more, so this is a fantastic national initiative to get involved with.

“This is about encouraging businesses to work together and encouraging consumers to shop local and we hope our collective efforts will have a lasting impact on Northampton town centre small businesses over the festive season and all year round.”

Luton BID Ambassadors have been visiting local independent businesses that have unanimously urged customers to shop local and shop with the independents.

Anek Rungkradee of Nakorn Thai rRestaurant​, said: “Being an independent business means we can work as a family and stay as a family. Being supported by customers is really important to us.”

Liliana Poinaru, owner of Lily’s Beauty​, added: “By supporting and shopping at independent businesses, you are helping our town develop, expand and become more enticing to visitors.”

Siobhan Burke and Bill Patel from I-occupy​in Luton said: “Shopping local makes sense – it creates local jobs for local people who love to live in Luton town centre. We support this independents campaign because it raises awareness and creates a vibrant community which we are proud to be a part of.”

Michael Morrison, of Ringo’s Bagel Shop, agrees: “It’s important to support people who put their heart, soul and last pound into something they believe in.”

