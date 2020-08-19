Tourism body appoints new membership services manager

DESTINATION Milton Keynes, the official tourism and information service for the city, has recruited Kelly Wesley as its new membership services manager.

Kelly was the digital specialist at Heart FM and organised and ran the Heart Wedding Shows at Stadium MK. She is a qualified fitness instructor and runs a fitness business.

Kelly Wesley

“We are delighted that Kelly is joining us as we move out of lockdown and launch our new website,” said Destination Milton Keynes chief executive Ian Stuart. “The visitor economy sector is a critical part of the Milton Keynes economy and Kelly will be instrumental in increasing the membership base and ensuring members get the most out of their membership.”

Destination MK is putting the finishing touches to its new website. “The new website and our future plans means Kelly’s appointment comes at a critical time for DMK and the city as we all look to recover and rebuild customer confidence,” Mr Stuart said.

DMK’s core vision is to promote the credentials of Milton Keynes as a tourism destination for the city to be seen as the destination of choice for leisure and business and to ensure the city expands and improves its visitor economy offer.

Kelly is keen to talk to any business looking to increase visitors and footfall, and that wants to improve its profile.