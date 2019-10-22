Tourism body announces its new chief executive

THE OFFICIAL tourism and information service for Milton Keynes has appointed its new chief executive.

Ian Stuart, formerly managing director at radio station Heart FM Milton Keynes, has taken up his new role at Destination Milton Keynes.

“I am keen to revitalise the role of DMK and ensure the city’s visitor numbers are maximised over the coming years and will be looking to strengthen existing relationships, develop new partnerships and create exciting marketing strategies,” he said.

Mr Stuart has held a number of key roles within the business and leisure community including managing director of the now closed Milton Keynes Herald newspaper and as general manager at Willen Lake. He has worked for Heart FM in Milton Keynes for the past 17 years.

He aims to develop the core vision of Destination Milton Keynes to promote the city as a destination of choice for business and tourism and to ensure the city’s visitor economy offer grows and improves.

DMK chair John Cove said: “We are delighted that Ian is joining us to lead the organisation through the next stage of its development. The visitor economy sector is a critical part of Milton Keynes and Ian will be key to ensuring that we make Milton Keynes a destination of choice.”