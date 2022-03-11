Top class: HR specialist lifts customer service award

Its high levels of customer service have earned an HR services consultancy a national award.

HR Solutions, headquartered un Northamptonshire and with an office in Milton Keynes, has collected the Gold Trusted Service Award for 2022 from customer insights company Feefo. The awards are based on rating received from clients – to achieve the Gold Trusted Service 2022 award, a business had to collect at least 50 reviews over the two years to January 2022 and achieve a service rating of at least 4.5.

HR Solutions chief executive Greg Guilford said: “This fantastic achievement is a brilliant reflection on the whole team.”

The company runs regular campaigns with Feefo to generate genuine feedback for both retained and HR Knowledge Base clients. It currently boasts a Feefo score of 4.9 stars out of a possible 5.

Mr Guilford said: “We take pride in going above and beyond for our customers, offering a first-class service from a committed and diligent team who genuinely care about the work they do and the people they help.”